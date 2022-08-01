Adwoa Safo just wanted to spite government with her social media posts - NPP MP

Politics of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for Mpraeso Constituency in the Eastern Region, Davis Opoku known widely as OPK has said his colleague from Dome-Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo’s actions on social media were just to spite the government.



Sarah Adwoa Safo a year out on extended leave as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection was sacked by the President late last week.



Reacting to the sack, Davis Opoku who represents Mpraeso in Parliament said the Minister deserved it because she did everything to spite the government.



“She deserves the sack because at a time when the people of Ghana are complaining about the hardship in the country, you come on social media to post videos of yourself in a plane. You know that the people of Ghana are looking for you and have been asking where you are so the least is to keep everything you do to yourself but you keep coming on social media and that’s worrying.”



OPK said it would have been best if she had not openly spited government because of problems she had because she’s not the only one who has problems with people in government.



“Kwame, there are things that some people in government have done to me that I don’t like but you have to look a the party and what the party has done for you especially when the elephant in power is struggling to make things right. This decision will help the government and will also give her time to sit in private jets and take more photos,” he said.