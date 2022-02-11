Adwoa Safo is not against govt, she is victim of parochial detractors – Aide

General News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Nana Dubin Kwapong, an aide to the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo has dismissed claims that she is working against the Akufo-Addo government.



He said persons making this claim against her rather have an agenda to make her unpopular for their parochial interest.



Adwoa Safo has been accused by some stalwarts of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of sabotaging government business for being absent in Parliament especially during proceedings to consider the controversial E-levy proposal.



This led to the Minority suspecting that she was impersonated during one of the instances in Parliament to deliberate on the E-levy.



The development came after MP for North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the Minority was probing a case of impersonation Adwoa Safo.



“Following pictures and videos we are reviewing this morning, it is becoming quite apparent to us that there may be a case of impersonation with regards to the lady who was presented as Adwoa Safo. It’s beginning to appear that she may not be Adwoa Safo,” Mr Ablakwa told Accra-based Joy FM.



Sharing his views on this development while speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM, Deputy Trade Minister who is also lawmaker for New Juabeng South, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi said “All the problems government is facing are attributable to Adwoa Safo.



“Clearly, her intention and posture show that she wants to sabotage NPP.”



“All 136 NPP MPs are always in Parliament except for Adwoa Safo. One person cannot hold the party to ransom,” he fumed.



However, reacting to all these in an interview with TV3 on Friday February 11, Mr Kwapong said: “Whatever is happening now, if you ask me, it is just, for want of a better word, an agenda by certain people within the party who feel if these things happen it inures to their benefit, it is not to the benefit of the party.



“It is an individual agenda or vendetta that some people have and are trying to project and make it seem as if there is something being done against the party, no.



“It is far from that but some people think they can ride on her absence and push a certain agenda which they believe will go in their interest.”