Adwoa Safo is joking with our democracy – NPP Communicator

Politics of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Communication team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Saka Salia has called out on MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo for what he describes as disrespect to Ghana’s democracy.



According to Saka Salia, she [Adwoa Safo] is taking her job for granted. “It looks like Adwoa Safo is taking us for a ride. She is playing with our democracy and what is worrying is that she even told the majority leader to not call but text her if he needed anything. The Chief of Staff cannot even get in touch with her which means by extension the President cannot also get in touch.”



He noted Adwoa Safo’s presence was vital in the party passing the e-levy bill which will go a long way to improve the country’s economic fortunes “and now her absence might affect us if we vote today without her.”



Saka Salia believes Adwoa Safo is well aware of this fact and is trying to hold it over the NPP. “Adwoa Safo should’ve considered this a national call and fought for the nation as her vote on the e-levy matters. If we had a clear majority we wouldn’t have worried about her vote but because she knows how essential her vote is she is behaving this way.”



In a panel discussion with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show, the politician indicated that as an MP who loves her constituents, “Adwoa Safo could’ve been circumspect and returned to help us gain the votes required. She should remember she won the Dome Kwabenya seat on the ticket of the NPP and not as an independent candidate.”



It has emerged that Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Awdoa Safo, has requested another leave extension from Parliament.



Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who revealed this, explained that the extension was contained in a new letter the legislator sent.



“What I can say now is that on Wednesday, she brought a letter, asking for four weeks extension. She explained that her injured child is still responding to treatment."



On October 6, last year, President Akufo-Addo extended the leave of absence from office, for the Gender Minister.



The MP’s leave, which she sought for personal reasons, was supposed to have ended on August 31, 2021.



However, the former Procurement Minister was unable to resume and requested an extension. It did not, however, state when she will resume.