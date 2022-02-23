Adwoa Safo is destroying her political future - John Boadu explains

General News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

John Boadu hints of chances of bye-election in Dome-Kwabenya



We are worried about the continuous absence of Adwoa Safo - John Boadu



I knew Adwoa Safo before she became who she is now - NPP Gen Sec



The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, has said that it is unfortunate that the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, seems to be digging her own political grave.



According to him, Adwoa Safo's continuous disregard for calls for her to return to the country and to her work as an MP is very worrying.



He explained that while there is little he and other executives of the party can do to get her to return, it, however, does not mean that they will stop at their efforts to get her back into the country.



Speaking on Asempa FM on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, and monitored by GhanaWeb, John Boadu said that the issues go just beyond what the party wants from the MP.



“Some of it bothers on personal issues and it is not something I can go into details on but we will plead that, for whatever reason, it is on our party ticket that she went into parliament, and so as she has travelled and it has been a long time, she could have told us that for this or that reason, she would have to stay away much longer so that the support we need to give her, we can do so.



“As a party, we are trying all we can to ensure she comes to join her colleagues in parliament… we need to clear the impression being created that we are making moves to get her out. She is there, and she understands the issues and just as I am saying, she should listen [to advice] because Adwoa Safo, I knew her before she became a Member of Parliament,” he said.



He added that the party has contributed its fair share to making her the notable personality she is today and so all of the issues coming out of it makes it a disturbing one for them all.



“At the time, she wasn’t as big a name as she is now and so the party has also done it’s bit. It is not just about the NPP but also about the entire country and so if her absence is costing us any decision, it is something that disturbs all of us. The ongoing discussions aren’t even healthy for the party."



The NPP General Secretary further explained that the biggest concern he has about Sarah Adwoa Safo is about the future of her political life.



He said that not even the chances that she could face removal from parliament gives him much worry as the dip that her political chances are taking in all of these.



“It is not even a bye-election that is my problem, but the precedence and when you consider her age and the level she is at, and the level we expected that she would get to, that is what might be getting cut short that I am not happy about. If you want to try it, let her pass by Makola right here and you will see what the NPP people will say to her,” he said.