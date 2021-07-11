Adwoa Safo highlights govt's Coronavirus mitigation efforts at UN forum

General News of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: m.peacefmonline.com

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo has indicated government's commitment towards eliminating the challenges the most vulnerable in Ghana face as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic at the United Nations High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development on Tuesday.



The UN is holding its 9th Session of the High Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development under the theme, "Ensuring that No One is Left Behind" from Tuesday 6th July to Thursday 15th July at the UN Headquaters, New York.



The HLPF is the main UN platform on Sustainable Development with a central role in the follow-up and review of the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



All UN Member States as well as representatives from civil society organizations participate in the HLPF, which meets under the auspices of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).



Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, was invited by the UN Economic and Social Council to speak on the protection of the poorest and the vulnerable from the COVID 19 crisis and empowering them to realise the Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs).



In her Address, Hon. Adwoa Safo highlighted some of government's key initiatives to help all Ghanaians, especially the vulnerable, to mitigate the effects of the Covid 19 pandemic including the Social Protection Policy and the Ghana Cares program.



"In Ghana, the government has started deliberate interventions to target the vulnerable in society.



"These include the: Social Protection Policy, National Gender Policy, School Feeding Policy, Free Compulsory Basic Education, Free Senior High School, Children’s Act, Disability Act, National Health Insurance Act, National Plan of Action on Elimination of Worst Forms of Child Labor, National Framework on Early Child Marriage and the Strategic Plan to Address Teenage Pregnancy are just some of the legislations carved to protect and promote women, girls, the young and the vulnerable" she mentioned.



She continued, "The President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo has also initiated the Ghana COVID-19 Alleviation and Revitalization of Enterprise Support initiative (GHANA CARES).



"This initiative is an audacious GHȻ100 billion post COVID programme to stabilize, revitalize and transform Ghana’s economy to create jobs and prosperity for Ghanaians over a three-year period. This will go a long way to help Ghanaians, especially the most vulnerable to navigate the effects of the pandemic in our country."



On the effects of the Global Covid 19 Pandemic on adolescents worldwide, she mentioned that it would be essential to take an intersectional approach that addresses the different factors that may impede adolescents' well-being due to the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic.



"Everywhere, adolescents suffer the consequences of COVID-19, including isolation from their peers, interruption of their education and increased vulnerability to sexual abuse, and this has affected their physical and mental health.



"It is essential to take an intersectional approach that addresses the different factors that may impede adolescents' well-being.

Due to its multi-dimensional nature, multiple sectors must unite around the common objective of improved adolescent well-being.



"Therefore, we must align efforts across and beyond United Nations partners together with adolescents and youth. We are pleased that steps towards such an alignment are underway, building on ongoing adolescent-related strategies and initiatives" she stressed.



Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo is leading the call to accelerate action and invest in the youth towards the advancement of the Sustainable Development Goals.