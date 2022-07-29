Adwoa Safo has wasted her great political career - NPP man 'laments'

General News of Friday, 29 July 2022

A member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has stated that the political career of Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo may just have been wasted.



This follows her sacking as the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection by President Akufo-Addo on July 28.



In a Facebook post, Mr. Nkansah who also doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovative Programme (NEIP) listed a number of achievements of Adwoa Safo which pointed to the fact that her career was on the ascendency.



He touched on her terms and roles held as an MP together with the ministerial portfolios under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led administration.



In his view, Adwoa Safo would have become one of the greatest female politicians in the country if she had not been absent for a long time.



“How a great Political career was wasted; The case of Hon. Sarah adwoa Safo:3 term Member of Parliament, Deputy majority leader (only female MP in Ghana to ascend to the number 2 position of the Majority front), Minister of State in charge of Government Procurement, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection. All the above as an under 40 Politician.



"Imagine if she hadn't gone Awol, she could have become one of the greatest Female Politicians of our Land. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors all the same,” Kofi Ofosu Nkansah wrote on his timeline.



Background



President Akufo-Addo on the evening of July 28 relieved Adwoa Safo of her position as a minister following her long absence from post.



Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin, in a statement, indicated that the termination of her appointment in accordance with Article 81 (a) of the Constitution and with immediate effect.

In her stead, Madam Cecilia Dapaah will continue as caretaker minister for the ministry.



“In accordance with Article 81 (a) of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revoked the appointment of Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabena, as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, with immediate effect.



“The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, will continue to act as caretaker Minster for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, until such a time that President Akufo-Addo appoints a substantive Minister,” the statement read.







