Adwoa Safo has snubbed all our efforts - Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

General News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has disclosed that the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Hon. Sara Adwoa Safo has spurned all efforts to communicate with the majority leadership in parliament.



According to him, she has rather been dealing directly with the staff of the parliamentary service staff.



Speaking on Okay Fm's Ade Akye Abia, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu revealed how arduous it has been for the majority to track down the Dome-Kwabenya MP and possibly get first-hand information about her current situation, and her interest or otherwise in serving as an MP.



He pointed out that since Adwoa Safo has been entrusted with the duty of representing the people of Kwabenya in parliament, it is his (Kyei Mensah's) responsibility to demand and ensure accountability of the various developmental projects on their behalf.



"But If you refuse to communicate with us, how are we going to know what is wrong with you and possibly guard your interest in your constituency?



"Since she left, I have not been able to speak to her directly as the majority leader. I only get access to her special assistant. Even when she needed an extension of her leave of absence, she refused to go through the right process by informing her colleagues on the majority side but sent a letter directly to the Speaker of Parliament and that has been her modus operandi since," he lamented.



Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who is also the Member of Parliament for Suame, further disclosed that "the privileges' committee had to serve her through the same special assistant I contacted for her to get in touch with me before they could properly serve her to appear before the committee, but even with that I don't think she has even responded to the committees' invitation.



"So if they are still unable to reach her, they will have to go for a substituted service to force her to appear before the committee and I clearly don't think it should get to this," he added.



