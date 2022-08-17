Adwoa Safo has returned to the United States - Aide

General News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Nana Dubin Kwapong, an aide to Sarah Adwoa Safo, has said the embattled MP for Dome Kwabenya has travelled out of Ghana again after it was rumoured that she is in the country after her long stay outside Ghana.



According to him, the embattled MP will be back when Parliament reconvenes to serve the people of Dome Kwabenya.



"As we speak, the Honourable Member of Parliament [for Dome Kwabenya] is not in the country, she has gone back to the States and will be back in the country when Parliament reconvenes," Nana Dubin said in a Joy FM interview on Tuesday, August 16.



Sarah Adwoa Safo was reported to have returned to the country before Parliament went on recess on July 28, 2022.



A recent Facebook post by the dismissed Gender Minister left many wondering whether she is returning to the country or not.



Sharing photos of herself in what appeared to be a private jet while looking excited with a cheerful smile, the MP quoted Psalm 23:5 in her caption, “You prepare a table before me, in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup runs over.”



Political witch hunt



The legislator earlier opened up about the ordeal she is facing in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to her, she has become a victim of a sustained political witch hunt by certain elements in the NPP and in Parliament for their own parochial goals.



She expressed shock about how she is being treated differently by people, including members of her party for staying away from official duty in order to attend to personal issues involving her child.



She said she had sacrificed a lot including her family for NPP but she is now being described as a traitor, “and there are schemes to oust me from my position as MP and Minister.”



Dismissal from Office as a minister of state



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo relieved the MP of her ministerial position after staying outside the country for nearly a year amid calls from critics to get her axed.



A letter signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency said, the decision by the President to act on these calls on July 28, was “in accordance with Article 81(a) of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revoked the appointment of Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, with immediate effect."



Constitutional provision



Article 81 of the 1992 Constitution stipulates that the office of a Minister of State or a Deputy Minister shall become vacant if



(a) his appointment is revoked by the President; or



(b) he is elected as Speaker or Deputy Speaker; or



(c) he resigns from office; or



(d) he dies



