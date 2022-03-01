Adwoa Safo has instructed Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to text her instead of calling - Joe Wise

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, has disclosed that absent Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya prefers a text message from her majority leader instead of a phone call.



The continues absence of the Dome Kwabenya MP from parliament has seen several efforts by government and the majority in parliament to get her to resume at post.



Speaking in a recent interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM, Joseph Osei Owusu disclosed that the Dome Kwabenya MP has told Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu not to call her on phone.



According to the First Deputy Speaker who also doubles as MP for Bekwai, Sarah Adwoa Safo who is currently domiciled in the United States of America, prefers her communication with Majority leader to be done through text messaging.



“The Majority Leader used to communicate with her often, but the last time, he [Majority Leader] told me she said he shouldn’t call again, but send messages instead, which she responds to, but not phone calls,” he said on Pure FM.



Within the New Patriotic Party of which the Dome Kwabenya MP is a member, she has been accused of deliberately missing parliamentary sittings to sabotage government business.



Speaking on Pure FM, Joseph Osei Owusu otherwise known as Joe Wise, admitted the effect Sarah Adwoa Safo’s absence is having on the majority in parliament while expressing hope of her return.



On how his side has adapted to the absence of the Dome Kwabenya MP who is also the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, the Second Deputy Speaker said “In our strategy, we have taken it as going to rescue a kidnapped person, you presume she is dead, but if you go and she is alive, then it is God’s grace, and it adds to your gains, so that is our approach. So as it stands now, we don’t count her as part of us.”