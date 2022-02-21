Adwoa Safo has failed in life - Kennedy Aygapong

Politics of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed that Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo, with whom he has two children, is holding the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ransom with her demand that she be made the Deputy Majority Leader before she shows up in parliament to vote for the controversial e-levy.



Mr. Agyapong made the revelation when he spoke on GTV on Monday, 21 February 2022.



“She says she wants to be a Deputy Majority Leader,” he told the state-run TV station’s morning show, adding, “That woman has failed in life”.



“A whole minister, a cabinet minister, now demanding that she should be made a Deputy Majority Leader before she comes; she should go to hell,” Mr. Agyapong dared the former Deputy Majority Leader, who is now the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.



Asked if Adwoa Safo made her request officials, Mr. Agyapong said, “Yes, she has requested that,” adding, “Don’t think I have two kids with her and, therefore, I’ll never speak the truth. I’ll speak the truth even at gunpoint and die. That is exactly what she is doing”.



Asked further about whether her behavior is something that could cost her her seat, the Assin Central MP said, “Of course, yes,” explaining, “If you don’t come to parliament and you are TikTok dancing, excuse me”.



“Dome Kwabennya is not for Apostle Kwadwo Safo. Get it straight,” Mr. Agyapong told Adwoa Safo.



“And I am very furious because people are insulting me because I went there to campaign for her”, noting: “Mike Oquaye, the Speaker, a man that I respect very well … [I campaigned against his son] because Adwoa used my kids; the kids were calling: ‘Daddy, please, you have to support mummy and do this, and, now, everybody is insulting me for doing that but I’ve not regretted because she’s very responsible when it comes to the kids so I don’t have a problem,” he noted.



Asked if her seat should be declared vacant after 15 days of not showing up in parliament as stipulated by the law, Mr. Agyapong said: “Why not?” adding: “She should go and contest on Tiktok”.