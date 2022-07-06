Adwoa Safo fails to appear before Privileges Committee again

General News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

MP defies order of Privileges Committee



Privileges Committee summons Adwoa Safo after failing to reach her



2 MPs have appeared before Privileges Committee



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has once again failed to appear before the Privileges Committee of Parliament.



This is after the committee summoned the MP publicly to appear before them either in person or virtually via Zoom on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, citinewsroom.com reports.



A member of the Privileges Committee, Henry Boakye-Yiadom said that the committee has once again failed to make a decision on whether the MP’s reasons for absenting herself from the house are justifiable because of her failure to present herself.



“Since she did not appear before us, it will be very difficult for the committee to take a decision on her,” Boakye-Yiadom, who is the MP for Akwatia, is quoted to have said in an interview on Citi News.



Adwoa Safo is one of three MPs who were referred to the Privileges Committee by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, for absenting themselves from proceedings in the house for more than 15 consecutive sittings without permission.



The other two MPs, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong and Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey, have already appeared before the committee.



It is unclear whether the committee will present its reports to the plenary for a decision to be made on whether the seats of these MPs should be declared vacant.



Parliament had to resort to issuing public summons for Adwoa Safo after all attempts to reach her failed.



The MP, who is also the Minister of Gender Children and Social Protection, has been in the United States of America since December 2021. According to her, she went there to attend to the medical needs of her son as well as to attend to some pertinent family issues.



