Adwoa Safo did not vote against Mike Oquaye in Speaker election – NPP MP

Kwaku Agyemang Kwarteng, the member of Parliament for Obuasi West, has dismissed notions the member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, was the mole in the NPP caucus in Parliament during the vote for the Speaker of the eighth parliament.



The lawmaker is convinced that his embattled colleague did not vote against the caucus’ wish in the voting exercise which was held on the eve of the inauguration of the eighth Parliament.



Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile program on Saturday, the chairman of the Parliament’s Finance Committee held brief for Adwoa Safo, empathizing with her over her issues.



“I don’t believe that. I don’t think it was Adwoa Safo who voted against Mike Oquaye. I’ve known Adwoa since we were out of parliament and I don’t think she did it and that must be discounted immediately,” he noted.



He also downplayed suggestions that the absence of Adwoa Safo in parliament is a deliberate attempt to frustrate government business.



He disclosed that a significant size of members on the majority caucus do not subscribe to the notion that Adwoa Safo is holding the government to ransom.



“I also do not think that we should blame her. We may blame her to the extent that her votes were not there to help the majority side get what we want. I don’t think you’ll blame to her to say she is doing this maliciously. The majority of us don’t believe that Adwoa Safo is doing that maliciously,” he said.



The future of Sarah Adwoa Safo in parliament is up in the air after the Speaker of Parliament referred a petition for her dismissal to the Privileges Committee of the house.



Adwoa Safo, alongside Kennedy Agyapong and Henry Quartey are set to face the committee and give reasons for their failure to attend to parliamentary duties for fifteen sittings.



The ruling by the Speaker has created some division in the minority caucus with Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka contesting the right of Speaker Alban Bagbin to make any such ruling.



He had thus motioned for a reversal of the ruling.



It will be recalled that in a hotly contested speakership election on January 6, 2021, Alban Bagbin emerged winner after polling 138 votes.



His only contender, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye polled 136 votes.



