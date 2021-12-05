Adwoa Safo commissions NHIS office

Health News of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Source: GNA

Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya has commissioned a National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) office in the constituency to boost service delivery.



The GH¢1.5 million facility has a general office, document control room, duty offices, NHIS office, conference room, kitchen, restroom and a security post.



Ms Safo, at the commissioning, said the project had been one of her major priorities to take health insurance services to the doorstep of the people.



She said hitherto, the registration, renewal and other activities of the Scheme were done in a cubicle, causing congestion and discouraging people from enrolling.



The MP said the facility would enhance the Country’s efforts at achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) three, which centred on health and the well-being of people in the local communities.



“What this mean is that more people will have easy access for their service in the constituency. I now expect more people to patronize the services of the NHIS because registration, renewals and collection would be done stress-free.” she said.



“As MP, this edifice is very close to my heart and I want to put on record that Dome-Kwabenya Constituency is the first to have such an office in the Greater Accra Region. I am grateful to His Excellency the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Lydia Dsane Selby CEO of NHIA; for hearing our cries when we knocked on your doors,” Ms Safo added.



She urged workers at the facility to ensure a good maintenance culture and serve the people well.



Other health projects undertaken by the MP in the constituency are the Haatso Maternity Clinic and OPD Block at Abokobi Health Centre.



“I have renewed NHIS cards for over 1,000 people in my constituency and there has been health screening for women, specifically breast cancer and the aged.



“These are some of the health projects we have rolled out in this constituency…health is wealth,” she added.