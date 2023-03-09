Advocacy for equal rights for women not a competition against men – Asonaba Depaa

General News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: Stephen Kwame Yeboah, Contributor

The Deputy Attorney-General of Ghana, Diana Asonaba Dapaah, has called for equal rights for women as the world mark this year’s international women’s day today, March 8, 2023.



According to her, the calls for gender equality and opportunity for women is never about competition, neither has the position taken to implement an advance equal rights and opportunity for women meant lesser rights and opportunity for men.



In a video, Mrs Asonaba Dapaah who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Justice entreated women to endeavor to pursue leadership positions.



She said, “as we celebrate International Women’s Day today, I want to take this opportunity to call on all stakeholders to celebrate the collective successes in advance in equal rights and opportunity for women whiles recognizing the existing challenges in advance in equal rights for women but more particularly with an availed resilience and the conviction to continue to advance equal rights and opportunity for women.



“An advocacy for equal rights and opportunity for women has never about competition, neither has the position taken to implement an advance equal rights and opportunity for women meant lesser rights and opportunity for men.



“To you woman out there ,each day is an opportunity for you to be a better version of your self , only look back to pick the lessons but write your own beautiful story each because you earned it, I embrace equity, Happy lnternational Women’s Day.”



This year’s international women’s day which is expected to focus on the priority theme for the 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women which is “Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls”.



This year’s theme of the international women’s day is christened as DigitALL; Innovation and technology for gender equality.



Diana Asonaba Dapaah who has been called to the New York and Ghana Bar was born to the late Benjamin Asonaba Dapaah and Mrs. Rosemary Dapaah at Dichemso in the Ashanti Region but was raised at Patasi Estate in the Nhyiaeso constituency.



Her late father Benjamin Asonaba Dapaah was a Member of the Council of State (2001-2009) and a founding member of the NPP.



Apart from his duties as a Council of State Member, he was a member of the Council of Elders in the Ashanti Region and chaired the Ashanti NPP’s dispute resolution committees in resolving disputes in the party and was also a founding member of NPP France.



Mrs Asonaba Dapaah is an academic who is a lecturer at the GIMPA Law Faculty and currently pursuing a Ph.D. at the University of Cape Town in the area of business-related human rights and the Sustainable Development Goals.



She has worked as the Research Assistant to former Chief Justice Georgina Wood, writing researched opinions to facilitate Her Ladyship’s judgment. Drafting speeches for the former CJ.



She was also the Personal and Research Assistant to Nene Amegatcher then as GBA President and now as Supreme Court Judge.



While working for Nene Amegatcher, Diana Asonaba Dapaah was responsible for drafting speeches for the then GBA President, Writing researched opinions to facilitate His Lordship’s judgments.



Also, she is a Senior Associate, Sam Okudzeto and Associates with over 10 years of practice experience.