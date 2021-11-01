Advertise on the GhanaWeb TV channel for more value

General News of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb TV launched on November 1, 2021, and prospective advertisers stand a chance to showcase their products on GhanaWeb TV.



Advertisers will see their specially designed squeeze backs, pop-up, crawlers, commercials and brand mentions on GhanaWeb TV programmes such as Asemsebe (Twi news), The Untold, The Lowdown, Bloggers' Forum, BizTech, Talkertainment, Sports Check, Moans and Cuddles, People and Places and many more.



After 22 years of media excellence, GhanaWeb remains the highest-ranking website in Ghana and third on the list after search engine firm, Google and YouTube.



About GhanaWeb TV



GhanaWeb TV is an advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and streaming television on Ghana’s most popular website distributing video content such as news and programmes to millions of people over the internet.



GhanaWeb TV started streaming its interactive programmes and compelling news videos on December 7, 2020, with its coverage of Ghana’s 2020 general elections.



In 3 days, it garnered 21.9 million views on GhanaWeb and over 500,000 views on GhanaWeb’s YouTube and Facebook channels.



GhanaWeb TV offers 24-hour innovative, relevant, authentic and compelling content on GhanaWeb’s digital channels which can be watched on any device, anytime and anywhere.



Contact Us



tv@ghanaweb.com

sales@ghanaweb.com

+233(0)540125014

+233(0)540125012

+233(0)556546135

+233(0)556616619