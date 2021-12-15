Adutwum only spoke about strengthening existing 6-yr secondary school system – MoE Spokesperson

General News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Spokesperson of Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng, has reacted to a report that quoted the Minister of Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum saying that Senior High School Education in Ghana will be shifted from 3 to 6 years.



He explained that the Minister only spoke about strengthening the existing 6 year secondary school system (based on the 1987 Educational Reform; of 3 years of JHS and 3 years SHS) by resourcing the neglected lower secondary (JHS) so that after 3 years of Junior High School (JHS) and 3 years of SHS, secondary school graduates will have an experience of a true 6-year secondary school system introduced by the 1987 education reform. We should be mindful not to confuse Secondary Education with senior High Education.



“At no point did the Minister said in yesterday’s press forum that SHS was to move from the current 3yrs to 6yrs.”



Below is his full rejoinder to the earlier report



Re: SHS education to move to 6yrs.



With the crucial role of the media in shaping public discourse & national conversation it is important for the media to be factual & responsible in their reportage.




