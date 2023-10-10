Adutwum is one of the best appointments – Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, hailing him as one of the best appointments he has made in his tenure.



Dr. Adutwum, who was previously Deputy Education Minister, was promoted to his current substantive position by the President.



According to the Thechroncle.com report, Akufo-Addo expressed satisfaction with Dr. Adutwum's performance during his address at this year's Global Teacher Prize held in Takoradi, Western Region, on Thursday, October 5, 2023.



During his speech, President Akufo-Addo acknowledged that there were reports of some teachers yet to receive laptops under the government's 'one teacher, one laptop' initiative.



He assured the gathering of teachers, educationists, traditional leaders, and other education stakeholders that he had personally instructed the Minister to resolve this issue promptly and was confident that Dr. Adutwum would deliver.



Akufo-Addo received a resounding applause when he stated, "So, I have tasked the Minister for Education personally to ensure that those few teachers yet to receive their laptops join the overwhelming majority, who have received theirs. I have no doubt that he will do so because the Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum is one of the best appointments I have made as President."



Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, a Member of Parliament for Bosome-Freho, has been instrumental in various educational initiatives, including the implementation of the double track system, which aimed to increase access to Senior High School education.



Acknowledging Dr. Adutwum's role in restoring nurses' and teacher trainee allowances, President Akufo-Addo emphasized his government's belief in investing in teachers to ensure quality education for Ghanaians. He highlighted the comprehensive national teacher policy aimed at enhancing educators' skills, welfare, and overall effectiveness.



Under the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcome Project (GALOP), the government reported that approximately 75,000 individuals have been trained in teaching and learning in the digital age. Additionally, professional learning community programs and continuous professional development in schools have been implemented to sharpen teachers' skills through the standard-based curriculum.



In response, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum expressed his appreciation for the President's commitment and interest in education development in the country. He assured the President of his unwavering dedication to achieving the best education for the nation, emphasizing that education is pivotal to a country's development.



Dr. Adutwum called on all education stakeholders to continue working diligently toward transforming the country through education, noting that education not only serves the nation's youth but also positions the country as a leader in various fields by nurturing critical thinking skills and knowledge essential for economic development.



