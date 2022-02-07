Adutwum hopeful UTAG's strike will end soon

General News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has said he is hopeful university lecturers will call off their strike in the coming days.



According to him, there has been a positive outcome after he met the Vice-Chancellors of the various universities over the ongoing strike.



Speaking to Citi News, he said, "We met with the Vice-Chancellors of the various universities and discussed a number of issues bordering around how to get our university teachers, without whom schools will not run back to the lecture halls."



"Some important decisions were made, and I am glad about the outcome. We are going to follow through to ensure that the strike is called off in the coming days."



Background



Academic work has been stalled for barely a month since students reported to their respective campuses across the country.



This is due to the nationwide industrial action by UTAG, which is already biting hard and taking a toll on academic calendars and students alike.



Among other things, UTAG wants the government to reconsider the payment of its annual research allowance to a more realistic allowance "as this is critical to our research output, promotion and ultimately national development."



They also want the 2013 Interim Market Premium (IMP) of 114% of Basic Salary restored.



According to UTAG, until their demands for improved conditions of service are met, they cannot call off the strike.



