Adutwum had a good track record but for the lies

At the announcement of his appointment as the substantive Minister of Education, many touted Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum as the ‘man of the moment.’



It was a tag that robbed off well on him at the time because even in the Deputy Minister of Education role, he showed so much prospects and endeared many hearts because of his bright ideas for the sector.



A man who left his lucrative $300,000 base pay job in the United States of America to come and take a political appointment in Ghana must have deserved the plaudits he was getting, also too because of the hopes many Ghanaians had in him.



Indeed, and not to say that he has completely lost that steam, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has always come up as one of the main faces behind the incumbent government’s most populous Free Senior High School initiative.



As Minister of Education, a position that was a promotion in many respects, the people’s ‘Man of the Moment’ was expected to run a tenure devoid of less or no controversies.



Tough as the call has been, the minister seems to have made a good show in warding off all the negativities that could accompany the job, but how successfully have all these been?



In an earlier GhanaWeb report on Thursday, May 26, 2022, titled, “Corruption: Education Minister mentioned in US$1.2 million training scandal,” it detailed how Dr. Yaw Adutwum had been cited in a $1.2 million scandal.



The alleged phantom World Bank training scheme of teachers costing $1.2 million, and from the World Bank, was part of investigations to establish the training of some 40,000 teachers as claimed by the Ministry of Education.



As part of the process, the World Bank officially wrote to the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to confirm when the said training took place.



But before Prof Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, the GES Director-General responded to the World Bank letter, he is said to have written to the ministry asking for clarity on the training of the over 40,000 teachers on the digital literacy platform under the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP).



In that letter, Prof Opoku Amankwa stated that he was “unaware that any such training has taken place.”



The letter, dated March 30, 2022, also added, “GES is unaware of reports and correspondence between the Education Ministry and the World Bank and is unable to make an informed response to the Banks request.”



The GES boss further asked the sector minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, “to advice and provide direction to enable the GES to respond appropriately to the enquiries from the World Bank.”



On the back of this, it emerged that the minister had written to the World Bank on November 30, 2021, to sanction a teacher training programme at the blind side of the GES and requested for the release of $1.2 million amid claims it had successfully trained over 40,000 teachers under GALOP.



Months after, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum reacted to all of these.



Addressing the press on the scandal recently, he re-emphasised his reason for returning to Ghana at the request of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“I did not heed the call of the president to come to Ghana to talk about $1.2 million. My base pay was $300,000 a year. I left it and came to Ghana. The $1.2 million is in the ministry’s account. These faceless individuals should bow down their heads in shame,” he said.



Indeed, they could be faceless people or be only out to unnecessarily throw dirt at him and his job when none of that is true, but there is no denying the fact that all of these mess happened under the watch of Dr. Yaw Adutwum.



The ‘darling’ minister should not be appearing to be so ‘innocent’ in all these, attempting to shift blame or make worthless the issues at hand when he is the one at the helm when all these things are happening.



Perhaps, the Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum touted as the ‘Man of the Moment’ in 2021 when President Akufo-Addo appointed him as substantive minister is no longer loved.



EA/IA