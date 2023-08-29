'Aduru me so' slogan worked against Alan Kyerematen – Asah Asante

General News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Kwame Asah Asante has stated that John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen’s main slogan worked against him in the New Patriotic Party’s recently held special delegates conference.



According to Dr Asante, Mr Kyerematen’s ‘Aduru Me So’ mantra which translates into ‘it’s my turn’ failed him because it was less convincing as a message to the electorates.



“People feel he should go all out and campaign instead of saying ‘aduru me so.’ That claim of its my turn is not convincing to people. Work for it, it is a position that has become vacant and everyone is working for it,” he said on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show.



Among other things that worked to the disadvantage of Mr Kyerematen, Dr Asante highlighted that some people felt he cannot be insulated from the current state of the economy having only recently resigned from the government as trade minister.



However, Dr Asante noted that Mr Kyerematen’s long-term history as a serial contender for the NPP’s flagbearership may have worked to his advantage.



Saturday’s election by the NPP was aimed to pruning the number candidates in the party’s flagbearer race from 10 to five.



My Kyerematen who was deemed a leading contender came third with 94 out of over 900 votes.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who placed first obtained 629 of the total votes representing over 68% of valid votes cast.







