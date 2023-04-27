Adum 'killer' cop exhibited signs of instability but no one paid attention – Peace Watch

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Nyonkopa Daniels, Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana, has reacted to the suspected murder of Maa Adwoa by the Police Inspector.



She mentioned in her narration that she had obtained information that the police officer had displayed indicators of mental instability, but no one had paid attention to him.



She informed host Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline that “the police officer who allegedly killed the woman is said to have organised a lavish funeral for his late mother.”



He usually visited his late mother’s gravesite after the funeral to sleep there. As a result, when others began to see these signals about him, they should have reported the matter to the Ghana Police Service.”



She claimed that if the allegations against him were genuine, somebody close to him should have intervened.



She also believes that numerous police officers are aggressive because they are suffering from depression, anxiety, and other mental issues.



Madam Daniels stated that the police are also people who are burdened by problems.



To that aim, she has advocated for a system in which police personnel receive the necessary psychological support as part of their job.



She emphasised that if anyone observed the Police Officer show these symptoms, they had a responsibility to report him to the Ghana Police Service so he could be examined and referred to a clinical psychologist.