Adum-Afrancho youth petition Otumfuo over chieftaincy issues, murder of 38-year-old man

General News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Inhabitants of Adum-Afrancho in the Atwima Kwanwoma Municipality of the Ashanti Region, have launched a desperate appeal to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to resolve a chieftaincy dispute that has left the community unsettled for years.



The petitioners say the intervention of the Asante monarch will bring lasting peace to the town.



“We are appealing to Otumfuo to step into this matter. He is the owner of this land. His intervention will diffuse the tensions in this area”, said one of the petitioners who gave his name as Akwasi Bruku. “Otumfuo’s father is from this town and it is quite surprising that we are not safe under his watch.”



The community is still mourning Bright Appiah, the 38-year-old bar operator who met his untimely death on Sunday (July 3). He reportedly died from stab wounds while attempting to separate during a fight between two men.



Six suspects allegedly involved in the crime have been arrested and remanded by a court.



The prime suspect, Kwasi Brefo Manu is facing murder charges, while five others, including the regent of the area and a police officer, have been charged for rioting and possessing weapons.



But Bruku, who is demanding justice for the deceased said, “We’ve tried as much as possible not to take matters into our own hands. I have advised the youth to remain calm but if nothing is done about it, I fear there will be more casualties”.



Meanwhile, the Asokwa District Court has adjourned the case to July 15.