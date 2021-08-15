Adukrom: Police fail to respond swiftly to robbery due to lack of driver

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Adukrom District Police Command in the Eastern region on Saturday, August 14, 2021, failed to respond swiftly to a robbery attack on a fuel station at Asenema-Akuapem because they could not find a driver to drive them to the scene.



A three-member robbery gang on Saturday at about 7:00 pm attacked Frimps Fuel filling station in Asenema-Akuapem along Adukrom to Koforidua highway amidst sporadic warning shots.



The robbers attacked the private security man on duty with an implement and assaulted a female fuel attendant whom they took Ghc1,200 sales from plus mobile phones.



The robbers also attacked and robbed occupants of a commercial vehicle that coincidentally drove to the fuel filling station to buy fuel.



The robbers described by the security man on duty as Fulani extraction fled into the bush towards Asenema Waterfalls area almost an hour before the arrival of the Adukrom Police team in a Pick-Up gifted to them by an organization.



The Police went to the CHPS compound to take statements from the two victims who were being treated.



Starr News has gathered that, despite receiving destress calls during the robbery in the community which is about 10 minutes drive from Adukrom, the Police patrol team could not get a skilled driver to drive the service vehicle available.



Sources indicate that the only service driver stationed at Adukrom District Police command has been transferred for some time now without replacement making it difficult for the local Police to undertake patrol activities and swiftly respond to emergency cases.



Ironically, Koforidua-Adukrom to Somanya Highway is notorious for robberies.



An Ambulance driver, Abraham Tetteh, transporting a patient from Yilo Krobo to Koforidua at dawn was shot dead by highway robbers in February this year on the road.



The robbery incident at Asenema has heightened apprehension among residents in the Eastern region over increasing cases of robbery attacks in the region.



On Friday, August 13, 2021, for instance, highway robbers attacked passengers onboard a Sprinter Bus from Nkawkaw en route to Donkorkrom in Afram Plains North District in the Eastern Region at about 7:00 pm.



A female passenger sustained gunshot wounds during the robbery which occurred at Agyata stretch of Ekye Amanfrom to Maame Krobo road.



Earlier on Monday, August 9, 2021, two pastors of The Church of Pentecost as well as other commuters were robbed by a gang of highway robbers on the Parade stretch of Asamankese to Topease road in West Akyem Municipality at about 9:30 pm.