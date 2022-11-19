Adu Boahen’s father is responsible for the 4th Republic we’re enjoying – Ofori-Atta

General News of Saturday, 19 November 2022

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has for the first time spoken about the sacking of his colleague minister, the Minister of State (in charge of finance), Charles Adu Boahen, who was implicated in the 'Galamsey Economy' documentary.



Speaking during his appearance at the ad hoc committee hearing on a vote of censure motion against him, Ofori-Atta in his initial statement took a swipe at persons he accused of engaging in entrapments.



Again, as he was answering questions posed to him by the members of the committee, Ofori-Atta said that the entrapment of Adu Boahen is one of the reason’s why these past few days have been difficult for him.



He bemoaned the set-up of Adu Boahen, whose father, he said is responsible for the establishment of the 4th Republic of Ghana.



“… on Tuesday, Prof Adu Boahen’s son was also entrapped with something. And you will see a gentleman whose father is responsible for our being here because he broke the culture of silence. And that then resulted in the 1st Republic that we are all enjoying,” he said.



The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, sacked his Minister of State in Charge of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, on Monday, November 14, 2022.



This was contained in a statement issued by the presidency on Monday, which indicated that the dismissal was to take effect immediately.



“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, with immediate effect,” the statement read.



Providing reasons for the dismissal, the president said that it was based on the knowledge that allegations of corruption had been leveled against the minister.



The allegations, the statement added, are in line with an undercover investigative piece that is yet to be shown by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



The statement added that the Office of the Special Prosecutor is to investigate the matter.



After being made aware of the allegations levelled against the Minister in the exposé, ‘Galamsey Economy’, the President spoke to Mr. Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.



GhanaWeb reported how Charles Adu Boahen was implicated in the investigative video as follows:



Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State in Charge of Finance, has alleged that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, needs just $200,000 as an appearance fee and some positions by an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has reported.



