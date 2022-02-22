Adowa Safo's message from 'Tik Tok constituency' to her constituents

General News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Reports indicate that the governing NPP will this week start processes aimed at removing Sarah Adowa Safo, MP for Dome-Kwabenya, as Member of Parliament.



According to Article 97 (1)(c) of 1992 Constitution, "A member of Parliament shall vacate his/her seat in Parliament if he is absent, without the permission in writing of the Speaker and he is unable to offer a reasonable explanation to the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges from fifteen sitting of a meeting of Parliament during any period that Parliament has been summoned to meet and continues to meet; or station..."



That is the situation the Dome-Kwabenya MP, finds herself in, with sources stating that moves to declare her seat vacant will be triggered given that she has gone 15-days absent without permission.



In the midst of the controversy around her absence, a viral video has started circulating. The video, a copy of which is available to GhanaWeb shows her talking religion and politics.



The MP in the video is seen singing a song by Diana Hamilton ‘Awurade ye (Do it Lord)’ in her vehicle and dancing along.



The one minute 33 seconds video ended with the MP saying, “Father, we glorify your holy name; we give the honour, we give the glory. We thank you father Lord for how far you’ve brought us.



“Thank you Jesus, you said you will lay a table before us in the presence of our enemies, thank you Jesus how far you’ve brought us.



"My name is Hon Adwoa Safo, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, MP ‘baako p3’ Dome-Kwabenya.”



Many, including her colleague MP and former partner, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, have chastised her for showing her dancing skills on Tik Tok.



Speaking on GBC’s Breakfast Show on Monday, February 21, 2022, Agyapong said, “You don’t come to Parliament and you are on Tik Tok dancing…Adwoa used my kids, the kids were calling 'Daddy please you have to support Mommy...she should go and contest on TikTok."



