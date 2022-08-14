Adorye’s comments are a mockery of NPP’s founding ideals – Farouk Aliu Mahama

General News of Sunday, 14 August 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi, Hon Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has observed that comments by Operations Director for the Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng campaign are a mockery of the founding ideals of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Hopeson Adorye has come under intense pressure after he said while addressing friends of Alan Kyeremanteng’s health Walk in Kumasi that In our party tradition, Northerners are fit for running mates.



In his disclaimer reacting to the story he indicated that Our formula is to keep Muslims as running mates.



Reacting to the utterly divisive comments by the Operations Director for the Campaign of Alan Kyeremanteng, Hon. Farouk Aliu Mahama said his comments make a mockery of the founding ideals of the political party he belongs to.



To him, the little that people who belong to the tradition should do is to hold the party’s ideals in high esteem and not make a mockery of it.



“The least we can do as Latter-Day adherents is to hold sky-high such ideals and guard them jealously. It is a sectional thought to seem to suggest that the Dombos of our trinity are comfortable and fit for perpetual Running Mate in our tradition. “



Read his statement below



Hon.Farouk Aliu Mahama writes….



His statement is a mockery of our founding ideals, that is, to build a political grouping of national character that lends, tout de suite, the liberty of inclusion at the pinnacle of the party in spite of the circumstances of your birth, creed, religious suasion or origin. The tradition has thrived on these tenets, endured all the political hostilities and persecutions in the pre and post independent era and has transmogrified to our the great NPP today. It is in the NPP that the son of a koko seller in the far hinterland of Yendi can rise up to be the running mate of his party and consequently Vice President of his country. That doctrine is what makes our tradition enduring.



The least we can do as Latter-Day adherents is to hold sky-high such ideals and guard them jealously. It is a sectional thought to seem to suggest that the Dombos of our trinity are comfortable and fit for perpetual Running Mate in our tradition. That prognosis in itself is defeatist, retrogressive and squanders the gains we have made over the years to disbuse our political ecosystem of such impression.That’s not the promise our founders toiled for.



In 1996, after the Great Alliance of the NPP and PCP failed to secure us electoral victory with then H.E J.A Kufour and Veep Kow Nkensen Arkah as candidate and running mate respectively, the best political combination that was proven to be electorally efficient was the Southern-Northern or Northern-Southern configurations. Lo and behold, we succeeded with Kufour/Aliu Mahama ticket and that has since been a permanent feature of not only our party but our friends on the other half of the aisle. It would, perhaps, would have been fair for him to suggest we emplore the Northern-Southern configuration too. This is the time for us to annihilate the perception not entrench it.



It is absolutely out of place to proceed, on that backdrop, to submit that some groupings are good to play second fiddle. Such a notion is lethal and withers the growth of inclusion in our party and must be discouraged, more so, to be shepherded by people considered as leader on their own accord is condemnable. Beyond the argument of the trinity, what should occupy our minds is the capacity, the mass appeal, the political flair, capability and wherewithal to lead us to accomplish the task of annexing a third consecutive term.



