Adoption of foreign culture, a jeopardy to our future generation - CNC regional director

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: Nana Peprah

The Regional Director of the Centre for National Culture in Kumasi, Mr. Emmanuel Ansu has described it as very unfortunate, how our rich culture has been dominated by foreign ones.



According to him the rich Ghanaian culture now stands in a state of confusion due to the dominance of the foreign culture. He has however entreated Ghanaians to embrace our rich culture by learning to speak our language, eat our food, wear our own clothes and accept the beauty and richness of our culture.



"We really have something precious as Ghanaians, this is because we can't adopt someone's culture as our own. You can't pick someone's culture and become perfect in its practice. And, because you haven't practiced yours well, you always become stranded. This is just like every machine which has its special manual. If you don't have the manual, it becomes very difficult for you to use the machine well. Everybody must accept that Ghanaians have precious culture which makes us unique, and this is the time to be boastful of our rich culture," he said.



He added that though some people have come to appreciate the value of our rich culture, but there were some others who have totally forgone it with the replacement of the foreign ones.



He also added that as a country, our culture is our manual set to guide and direct our actions, and as such, Ghanaians especially the youth should be wary of abandoning the Ghanaian culture.



He has however advised Ghanaians to feel being Ghanaians by the way they dress, and the food they eat and do away with too much foreign stuff since it’s killing our self-esteem.



He also seized the opportunity to call on the government to take a second look at the state of theater and pleaded that it gets a face uplift which will go a long way to increase revenue and for other important use.



The Regional Director also called on all Ghanaians at home and abroad to come and participate in the Arts and Culture Exhibition which is set to begin in the month of June 2022.



Speaking to this reporter, Mr. Ansu further explained that the exhibition which is expected to last for six weeks is to help educate and entertain citizens as well as foreigners as many cultural artifacts will be displayed for public view and purchase. He noted that this year's program was going to be one of the best that needed everyone to attend.