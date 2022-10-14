Adopt proactive, inclusive approach towards Africa – Ofori-Atta pleads with G7

General News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana's Finance Minister, highlighted the progress Ghana has made under the G-20 Compact with Africa.



Speaking at the Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Washington DC on October 12, 2022, as part of the IMF and World Bank Annual meetings, the minister drew attention to the need for a more proactive and inclusive approach towards addressing the needs of developing countries.



In relation to public debt levels of African countries, Ofori-Atta called for more clarity around the G20 common framework and the need for more engagement between G7 and African Finance Ministers to deliver innovative and collaborative solutions.



“With the intent of creating an enabling environment for private capital seeking rewarding growth investments, Ghana signed up to the G20 Compact with Africa (CWA) country in June 2017.



“Since then, we have gradually tackled the structural challenges which have inhibited our drive towards becoming Africa’s investment hub through the implementation of targeted interventions,” Ken Ofori-Atta stated at the meeting.



The Ministers were joined by a select group of African countries including South Africa, Senegal, Togo, Zambia, Ghana, Guinea, Rwanda, Chad, Tunisia and Morocco to discuss current challenges being faced across advanced and frontier economies.



PEN/SARA