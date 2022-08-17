Adopt methods to sustain free SHS if you are not willing to review it - Economist to government

General News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A Chartered economist has advised the government to find ways to make the Free SHS sustainable if it has no plans to review it, as some have suggested.



Mr. Emmanuel Amoah Darkwah stated that the government has remained consistent in its position that the policy will not be reviewed despite several suggestions.



"And so, if the government intends to maintain the policy in its current form, then there should be ways to make it sustainable,” the economist said.



He stated that the policy is taking a toll on government spending because “the amount we are spending on this policy is a lot of money. And investments that could have gone to other sectors are being pumped into free SHS, depriving other sectors all in the name of this is what we want to do.”



"The government has maintained its position that free SHS should not be reviewed and made component-based. But how can we make it sustainable if the government is unwilling to make it component-based?



"We make it sustainable by looking at the structure and how we can get some reduction and even save some money through procurement under the policy. That is how we can make the policy sustainable," he added.