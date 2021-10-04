Adopt better ways of dealing with gays- Activist to government

General News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

Activist, Kingsley Ofei Nkansah has called on government to adopt better ways of dealing with LGBTQI+ persons in the country.



According to him, instead of criminalizing LGBTQI+, and passing the LGBTQI+ Bill, the government should rather use better measures including education, socialisation, training and coaching to address the issue.



Eight members of Ghana’s Parliament jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in the country.



The LGBTQI+ Bill, which they term as a ‘Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values’, was presented to Speaker, Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.



The proponents of the bill want the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality to be criminalized in the country.



The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam George, who led the MPs to make the presentation, said it “is a landmark legislation that has taken the last 14 weeks working with a fantastic team of professionals to put together. It is in my humble opinion a world-class piece of legislation which should be reference material for other Parliaments seeking to pass similar legislation.”



The LGBTQI+ Bill, presented to the Speaker, is the first major step taken towards criminalization.



“The Bill respects the fundamental human rights of all persons, including those found engaging in the prohibited acts, but spells out a rigid punitive measure in line with our social, cultural and religious stance as a nation. Let me be clear here, homosexuality is not a human right. It is a lifestyle choice. A sexual preference,” Sam George stated.



However, Fifteen (15) renowned legal, academic and civil society professionals have filled a memorandum challenging the anti-gay legislation submitted to Parliament.



Speaking to Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, Mr Kingsley Ofei Nkansah noticed that the Bill suggests that LGBTQI+ persons are not human beings and so if someone physically abuses them, the person will go Scot free.



The Activist also said when arrested and sent to court, the perpetrators will be convicted per the Bill.



“We cannot tell what they do in private, but they have the right to their privacy. Whether what they are doing is right or wrong, we have to look for ways to address it, we shouldn’t make laws that will say LGBTQI+ persons are not humans,” he said.



He continued that, “Apart from the law, government can use education, socialisation, training and coaching to address the issue.”