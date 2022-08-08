Adomi International River Festival launched at Atimpoku

Regional News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: Michael Oberteye

The annual Adomi International River Festival of the people of Atimpoku in the Eastern Region has been launched after a two-year break.



The launch of the festival is aimed at bringing its tourism potential into the spotlight.



The event to be celebrated from September 21-24, 2022, is under the theme: "Celebrating life on the Volta Lake through water sports".



Some of the notable events to look out for during the four-day event include a regatta competition, jet skiing, exhibition or open bazaar, food and arts fair, music, drama, acrobatics, lanterns, street carnival, borborbor, cruising, bonfire, and BBQ night.



Other activities include fashion and beauty pageants, Kwame Nkrumah memorial night musical, diving from the Adomi Bridge displays, display of culture, durbar of chiefs, cooking contest, night of water biking, swimming across the lake concert, skating, kiting for kids, candlelight procession and fireworks among other exciting activities.



An organizer of the event, Mr. Richard Zuma explained that the event aims to propagate the values of the Adomi Bridge and the Volta Lake.



"It's all about domestic tourism, he said. "When it comes to events that's what countries are using as a catalyst to promote tourism so the Adomi International River Festival is basically to appreciate the fact that we have this mighty Volta Lake that is lying behind us, we have this iconic bridge that has so much history," the co-organizer noted.



Stressing that the event was prioritizing the promotion of water sports tourism, Mr. Zuma emphasized that the festival was to promote domestic tourism and raise the awareness of the people towards appreciating and exploring the good things of the country.



While expecting some 20,000 patrons for the four-day event, the co-organizer while disclosing that over 10,000 people patronized the first edition appealed to corporate Ghana to come on board and support the festival.



He was confident that the organizers would leverage the experiences gathered from the first edition in 2019 to do more this year.



Mr. Richard Zuma urged the general public to "travel, explore and to experience the beautiful things that God has endowed the country with".



Also, he assured patrons of leaving the event with enormous memories printed on their minds.



However, he expressed regret that the county wasn't doing much as far as water sports tourism was concerned and urged stakeholders to join hands to ensure that the sector receives the necessary attention.



District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asuogyaman, Honourable Samuel Kwame Agyekum noted that it was the duty of the local Assembly to ensure that the festival succeeds.



According to him, the Asuogyaman Assembly was committed to creating a conducive business environment for the thriving of businesses in the area to attract many others from outside the District, adding that the area boasts of many accommodation and entertainment facilities to host them.



The DCE assured patrons who'll be visiting the area during the occasion of maximum safety and security.



Eastern Regional Director of Tourism, madam Bertha Nuako on her part was confident that the event if well organized, had the potential to excite tourists to the area and create job opportunities for the youth.



Background



The Adomi International River Festival is a water sports tourism, subsidiary of Prestige Volta Consult in collaboration with the Assembly, under the auspices of the Ghana Tourism Authority, and a cultural and heritage event being organized by Prestige media and endorsed as an official event by the Beyond The Return secretariat, the chiefs, and people of Atimpoku and the Asuogyaman District with support from the GTDC.



The river festival is to promote water sports tourism in Ghana and the world and the iconic Adomi bridge as one of the oldest hanging bridges in west Africa, explore the beautiful islands, experience the culture and cuisines of the locals as well as improve economic activities within the communities.