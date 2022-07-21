Adom-Otchere highlights impact of prayers on Justin Kodua's poll victory

General News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

NPP holds National Delegates Conference



Justin Kodua defeats favourite John Boadu to become party scribe



NPP working to ‘Break The Eigt’ come 2024



Justin Frimpong Kodua, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, beat John Boadu, the favourite candidate ahead of the July 16 elections that formed part of the NPP’s National Delegates Conference in Accra.



The figures showed clearly that out of the half-dozen candidates that contested Kodua, known by his initials JFK, had caused an upset by dethroning the very influential John Boadu.



All candidates for the role and other executive positions had invested in campaigns, courtesy calls and other forms of wooing the electorate.



It turns out that amid the campaigns, candidate JFK also took the matter to the spiritual realm and sought divine intervention.



Proof of this is in a video clip showing Kodua being anointed and prayed for by Rev. Kusi Boateng, who happens to be the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana project.



The video was aired on the July 18, 2022, edition of the Good Evening Ghana programme hosted by Paul Adom-Otchere. The location of the video and date is unknown.



In his analysis of the outcome of the NPP conference, Adom-Otchere underlined the role of spirituality in victory or loss.



“A very good man John Boadu did not win. But I always talk about the other side. I talk about the battle as intellectual but the advantage is spiritual. It is always important.



“As a nation, company, individual, never ever ignore the spiritual and you have to make obeisance to the spiritual, make obeisance to the resurrected Lord. The power is with the Lord Jesus,” he stressed before playing the video clip.



Rev. Kusi Boateng stands over Kodua, who is kneeling, with anointing oil – both men with their eyes firmly shut and with an unsighted by-stander responding as the prayer goes on.



Transcript of prayer



I declare that even as you go home, and this oil… that is placed on your head, the difference will be made. To an extent that men that were even angry when they look at you, will have no option than to vote for you.



May angels be your security, may angels be your promoter, may angels be those that shall prevent any form of negativities. Anyone that shall be assigned by the enemy to do evil, let the Holy Ghost strike them in the name of Jeshua Hamashiyah.



You are going and not coming back with nothing short of victory, for your victory has already been declared and it shall be seen, it shall be seen by the world and when He begins something he also finishes it.



Your protection is paramount, your protection cannot be compromised. You are covered in the blood of Jesus, go in peace and come with testimonies … in Jesus name, Amen.







