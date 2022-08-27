Adom-Otchere ‘happy’ Captain Smart is learning to do paperwork, book journalism

General News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Good Evening Ghana host, Paul Adom-Otchere, has taunted Captain Smart, host of Onua FM’s Onua Maakye programme.



Adom-Otchere who has recently been engaging in an exchange with Smart said he believes that the latter is trying to take a leaf from the presentation style his Good Evening Ghana programme employs.



“I think he (Captain Smart) watches our programme and he sees we are doing paperwork and book and book… the other day he tried to do it, do you know what happened?”



He recounted how Smart had months back claimed that he had read a book in which Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah predicted that Russia will attack Ukraine, “I said Jesus! Then social media went after him, the guy didn’t even understand the geopolitics because he won’t even take a book and read,” Adom-Otchere submitted on the August 25 edition of Good Evening Ghana.



“Geopolitics of the world will tell you that by the time Nkrumah died in 1972, Ukraine and Russia were one country,” he clarified.



He continued: “I think he is trying to get into the book thing and we are delighted that journalists must get into the book thing. I hope that in the next five years, most of our current affairs programme will this touchscreen analysis, researching, putting our Constitutional articles, data and challenging the status quo.”



Captain Smart has in the last few days openly abused Adom-Otchere using derogatory words to describe him. He also platformed veteran broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, who also leveled some accusations against Adom-Otchere.



