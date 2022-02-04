Adom-Otchere drops hint of Bawumia lecture on E-levy

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Government struggling to pass E-levy



Minority vow to maintain stiff opposition



Stakeholder engagements ongoing over E-levy



Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of 'Good Evening Ghana' programme on Metro TV, has hinted that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be delivering a lecture on the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-levy).



Without giving any details, the pro-government journalist via the official Facebook page of his programme, asked a Facebook user to check the news for a lecture where Bawumia will speak to the issue.



GhanaWeb checks and crosschecks with sources in government have yet to yield any positive results on a lecture of that kind.



The exchange between Paul and the Facebooker is reproduced below:



Dionly Abbey: Paul, why hasn’t Dr. Bawumia said a word regarding the E-levy? Something he vehemently condemn and opposed in 2015. We would like to hear from the Head of the Economic Management team of the republic, relative to his views on what he condemned.



Good Evening Ghana Official: Dionly Abbey, check the news, he has a lecture.



There has been mounting calls for Bawumia to speak on the E-levy that has become a subject of heated exchanges along political and social lines.



People calling for him to speak have cited his position as head of the government’s Economic Management team and also the economic messiah of the ruling party.



A raft of Ministers and high-ranking party people have spoken on the issue with the President taking his turn recently when he met with chiefs from Dzodze who paid a courtesy call on him.