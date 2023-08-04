Adom-Otchere cannot be telling me stories – Ayariga reacts to where he got info on Cecilia Dapaah from

General News of Friday, 4 August 2023

Hassan Ayariga has shot down claims that his latest details on the Cecilia Dapaah $1 million theft case were things he heard from the Host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, Paul Adom-Otchere.



The founder of the All People’s Congress (APC) shared some very new details about the case with Kofi TV in a recent interview.



While detailing what he knows on the matter, which he claims is the real truth of the case but is unknown to most Ghanaians, he was asked by the host if those are not things he heard from Adom-Otchere.



Without hesitation, Hassan Ayariga denied that, adding that Paul cannot be the one telling him such details because he took it upon himself to find his own information on the case.



He also described the source from which he got his information as the right one.



“I’m told that the money was $1 million, GHC300,000, and GH¢250,000, and through my investigations, what I heard was that their brother, who is a king died. All his estates were then valued at $800,000, and this is not from Paul Adom-Otchere. It is from a different and very intimate source. I cannot be reading from Adom-Otchere. Paul cannot be telling me stories… I am telling you from the right source that I have done my own investigations because when I speak, I want to come out with the truth,” he explained.



Hassan Ayariga further stated that just like most Ghanaians, when he heard the news, he was initially very angry until he decided to make time to properly understand the issue.



He stated that in his search, he got very close-source information on the real details of the story, which showed that many people were only quick to judge the former minister.



For instance, he explained, it is not true that all the monies that were stolen from the Abelemkpe residence of Cecilia Dapaah and her husband belonged to her.



"So, the $800,00, his gold watches, kente cloths and others were for the chief and so they took all of them and threw them inside a box so that when they were done with the funeral, the family would sit down and look at how they shared the money. They also started asking for monies for the funeral and got GH¢250,000; so that was the contribution for them to do the funeral," he explained.



Hassan Ayariga also explained that while these items were locked up in another room in the house, being sure that it was secure, unbeknownst to Cecilia Dapaah and her husband the domestic workers had made a copy of the room key.



He added that in the true sense of things, without any suspicions, that was why the couple did not realise their money was getting missing because it was expected that it had been kept in a safe place, away from the everyone. But the nefarious activities of the house helps were uncovered one day when the man of the house walked in on one of the girls, unannounced, he added.



“So, they put all these things in a box, locked it and out it in a different room from where they sleep. While this was their room, they had the key in the bedroom they sleep in but then the house girls cut a key to the room, and would go to the room with the package. So they themselves didn’t know the money was stolen until the husband got home one day.



“When he got home, he realised that there were lights in the locked room when there shouldn’t have been. So, he went inside and went found the girl hiding behind the bed. And before that, he noticed that the key in the door was not his and that it was a strange key. When he caught her, he then called the police,” he narrated.



Hassan Ayariga also explained that later, the girl who had been caught in the act, had been arrested with her boyfriend in Tamale, after she was given a bail.



He added that the two were arrested because they were disturbing public peace with a car that had very loud music in it.



Watch the full details of the interview below:







