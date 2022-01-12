Adom Otchere behaving like someone who used fake currency to buy ‘wee’ – Yayra Koku

Politics of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

A known member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Yayra Koku, has likened explanations by the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Limited about the cost of Christmas decorations, to the behaviour of a person who has used fake currency to buy contraband.



The cost of Christmas decorations mounted by GACL at the Kotoka International Airport has become a topic of discussion with many questioning the justification for the expenditure.



Paul Adom Otchere, on Tuesday night, did a special on his Good Evening Ghana show on Metro TV, to justify the expenditure.



In his explanation, Paul Adom Otchere said the company incurred a total cost of GHC128,366 by mounting the decorations but was able to reduce the cost to 78,366 by securing a GHC50,000 sponsorship.



Reacting to the editorial on his Facebook page however, Yayra Koku who was one of the people that started circulating invoices of the expenditure to generate conversations around it, maintained that the explanation by the board chair was not tenable.



According to him, Mr Adom Otchere in an earlier post on his Facebook pegged the total expenditure at GHC118,000, thereby creating a disparity between his post on Facebook and the amount he stated on Good Evening Ghana.



He notes that there were other contradictions in the editorial including the payment made by the supposed sponsor.



“Again he said the sponsors gave them cash. He later said the sponsors paid cheque directly to the company that supplied the Christmas tree,” he wrote on Facebook.



With Mr. Adom Otchere's description of the expenditure as the least by the GACL since 2016, Yayra Koku said he was expecting the board chair to provide evidence to back his claims.



To him the explanation by Mr. Adom Otchere was like the behaviour of someone who has purchased counterfeit currency to purchase Indian hemp.



“Paul Adom-otchere behaves like someone who used fake currency to buy wee,” Yayra wrote.



