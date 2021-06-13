Adolescents educated on how to build confidence

Regional News of Sunday, 13 June 2021

Source: GNA

Discovery Teen Magazine, a publication that focuses on informing, educating and empowering adolescents, at the weekend held the second edition of Discovery Teen Chat to groom and build the confidence of the youth.



Mrs Mercy Adjabeng, the Editor-in-chief of Discovery Teen Magazine, said the programme sought to educate the adolescents on the transition from childhood to adulthood and the challenges associated with it.



She said the platform taught them not to indulge in acts that could trigger their sexual desires since it was easier to get pregnant at that stage of their lives and could drop out of school.



Mrs Adjabeng said the adolescents got the opportunity to interact with experts, and asked questions bothering them to receive proper guidance and make informed decisions to be productive and responsible adults.



She said it was a way to deal with teenage pregnancy, domestic violence, crime and juvenile delinquency.



She encouraged parents to draw closer to their children and allow them to attend such programmes to broaden their horizons.



Mr Stephen Anti, a Public Relations Officer, said self-development was assessing the goals set for oneself and achieving them through good values and education.



He urged the adolescents to work diligently towards achieving their dreams and never give up no matter the circumstances.



"If you are passionate about your goals and dreams poverty or any hardship can't stop you", he added.



Mr Winfred Kumi, the Senior Investment Associate AV Venture LLC, said being an adolescent and not working was not an excuse to save.



He said the adolescents could save little of what they received from their parents for emergencies at school like replacing a missing pen, pencil or book, adding that they must not steal to save.



He said one must not procrastinate in saving and that “the best time to save is today."