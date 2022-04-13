Admit that you are now bereft of new ideas – Beatrice Annan slams Bawumia

General News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Bawumia speaks at TESCON event



Bawumia promised to build more schools than NDC but has none today - Annan



Bawumia has failed - Beatrice Annan



A member of the national communications team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Beatrice Annan, has urged the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to admit that he no longer has practical ideas for the development of the country.



She explained that it is laughable that Dr. Bawumia has continuously shot down the influence of projects that were undertaken by the NDC government led by John Dramani Mahama when he has not personally been able to ensure that any of his promises see the light of day.



“Even with the deficit of the resources we faced at the time, when we were constructing UGMC, he said he would transform Ghana into a Dubai medical city. Those were his words, that the 620 bed at UGMC was not enough: he would make Ghana a Dubai medical city meanwhile he doesn’t even have one district hospital to his credit. At the time we were building 200 schools with all these revenue shortfalls, he said 200 secondary schools are nothing; he would build 600 secondary schools. Today, he doesn’t have one,” she said.



Speaking on Good Morning Ghana and monitored by GhanaWeb, Beatrice Annan further said that with all these failures, the vice president should eat humble pie and admit that things are no longer working for him with regard to the implementation of his ideas for development.



She added that it is clear now that Dr. Bawumia and his government have failed the people of Ghana.



“Every government external (sic) so if you don’t have the administrative capacity. If you stop beyond your mental fortitude and your ability, admit that you have failed. Admit that you are bereft of new ideas. Admit that maybe we can listen to the citizens, but don’t come and be holding lectures, be giving us historical data which we are aware, with no solutions. If you do that, it’s as though you take us for granted,” she explained.



Beatrice Annan was commenting on a number of issues including the recent address by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at a TESCON Conference at Kasoa, in the Central Region of Ghana.