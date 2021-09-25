Admit more teacher trainees to curb teacher shortage - GNAT president

General News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

National President of the Ghana National Association of Teachers, GNAT, Philippa Larsen, has called on government to urgently increase the enrolment of teacher trainees in colleges of education to fix the shortfall in teachers in the education sector.



Madam Larsen said this in an interview with GBC News on the sidelines of the Launch of the 2021 GNAT Week and World Teachers Day Celebration in Sunyani.



According to her, statistics from the UN Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO indicate that over 25.8 million teachers are required worldwide to provide every child with Primary Education by 2030.



The launch of the 2021 GNAT week and World Teachers Day Celebration in the Bono Regional capital Sunyani, is the 1st outside the nation’s capital Accra.



It is on the theme, “Teachers wanted: Reclaiming Teaching and Learning for Human-centered Recovery”.



Speaking to GBC News, the National President of GNAT, Madam Philippa Larsen said, her Association being the mother teacher union and a major stakeholder in education in Ghana would continue to play its role in ensuring that teaching and learning go on smoothly in pre-tertiary educational institutions.



She called on government to increase the enrolment of teacher trainees at the colleges of education to fix the shortfall in teachers’ situation in schools.



“I call on Ghanaians to also continue supporting teachers to build a better future for our children’’, she stated.



Earlier, the Director in charge of Counselling at the Bono Regional GES directorate, Patricia Awuah called on teachers to put in their best foot forward always



The occasion was used to present school uniforms, bags, books, shoes with socks to 50 brilliant but needy pupils selected from 2 schools; Jenini D/A Primary school in the Jaman North District of the Bono region and Nhwenne D/A Primary school in Asunafo South District of the Ahafo Region.



The Association also purchased 40 dual desk, 8 teacher tables and chairs, 100 life jackets and a solar panel for a deprived school named Old Nkomi D/A KG and Primary school situated on an Island in the Volta Lake in the Sene East District of the Bono East Region.