Administrator remanded for stealing GH¢1,079,728 and using it on betting

Source: GNA

An Administrator of Kabfam company limited who allegedly stole GH₵1,079,728.00 and used the money for soccer bets has been remanded into Police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.



Nhyira Agyapong is facing charges of conspiracy to steal and forge official documents. The matter has been adjourned to April 4, 2022.



Prosecuting, Police Inspector Rosemond Anyane who held the brief of Police Chief Inspector Maxwell Ayim, told the court, presided over by Mrs Ellen Ofei-Ayeh that, the complainant, one Charles Antwi Boahen is the Chief Executive Officer of Kabfam Company Limited.



The prosecution said the accused person was an Administrative Officer of the said Company.



She said on March 4, 2022, the accused was tasked to deposit an amount of GH₵800,000.00 into the bank account of the company’s suppliers.



Inspector Anyane said the accused person submitted to the complainant a bank deposit slip with received stamp dated March 4, 2022, with face value GH₵800,000.00 to indicate proof of deposit.



The prosecution said the complainant also forwarded a copy of the deposit slip to his suppliers as proof of payment.



According to the Prosecution, however, on March 14, 2022, the complainant received feedback from his suppliers indicating that no money had been deposited into their account on the said date.



The prosecution said the complainant confronted the accused person who confessed that, he did not deposit any money on the said date and that the pay-in-slip he brought to the complainant was forged.



The prosecution said the complainant decided to carry out an internal audit of all company funds, which the accused had been supervising, and detected that an additional GH₵279,728.00 had been stolen totaling a sum loss of GH₵1,079,728.00.



She said the complainant reported the matter to the police and the accused person was arrested for investigations.



The prosecution said the accused person admitted the offense in his investigative cautioned statement to the police and stated that he used the money for bets.



Madam Anyane said even though the accused person said that he failed to deposit the money but went to the banking hall, filled the deposit slip forms at the Bank Teller Room, and appended the received stamp on the duplicate slip when the teller was not looking.



Investigations revealed that from September 2021 to March 2022, the accused person spent a total amount of GH₵1,285,34.00 on soccer bet.