Administration of second dose of AstraZeneca to start August 31

The Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate has informed the general public that the administration of the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccines will commence on 31st August 2021 to 4th September, 2021 across all the 29 districts in the Greater Accra region.



The exercise is for only persons who had their single dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.



A statement issued by Dr Charity Sarpong, Greater Accra Regional Director pf Health Service, Ghana Health Service said on Thursday August 27 that “Members of the general public who are eligible to partake in this exercise are people above 18 years who received their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine from 10th March 2021 to 29th March 2021.



“The general public is advised to bring along a valid ID card and their covid-19 vaccination card for the exercise.



“The Regional Health Directorate would like to urge all eligible persons to fully participate in the exercise.”



On August 18, 249,600 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines through the #COVAX facility.



Health officials were at the airport to receive the vaccines today.



UNICEF said it “continues to fulfill its commitment to fight the #COVID19 pandemic, as it facilitated the arrival of 249,600 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines this morning through the #COVAX (GAVI, WHO, CEPI & UNICEF as an implementing partner) facility.



“The vaccines donated by the UK Government will further support the ongoing vaccination campaign.



“The Honorable Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Mensah, together with a Representative of the UK High Commission, Mr. John Whittle, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, UNICEF Representative, Chief Director of The Ministry of Health and EPI Manager received the vaccines at the Kotoka International Airport.



“Let’s stay safe and continue observing hygiene protocols to overcome the pandemic. We’re all safe, when everyone is safe.”



The Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye, has said they were going to be given to persons awaiting their second dose.



He told TV3’s Sarah Parku in an interview on Wednesday on the vaccine that arrived that “We are quite happy because that will be given to those waiting for their second dose of AstraZeneca . All of them are due for their second dose.



“We are also aware that within a week or two a similar quantity will arrive so that all those awaiting their second dose will be covered in no time.”



