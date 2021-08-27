Adjetey Annan (Pusher) to take over GhanaWeb’s social media on Monday

General News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular actor, Adjetey Annan, often referred to as ‘Pusher’ is taking over GhanaWeb’s social media pages on Monday, August 30, 2021.



Adjetey Annan will, from the hours of 11am to 12:30pm, take over the Facebook and Instagram pages of GhanaWeb to discuss pertinent issues regarding the subject of Road Safety.



This forms part of activities under the #GhanaWebRoadSafety campaign, geared towards creating awareness to help curb the high rate of accidents in the country.



Adjetey Annan who is joining the campaign as an ambassador will engage its readers on various subjects regarding the subject of Road Safety and how to curb the menace of road accidents on Ghana’s roads.



Focusing on the topic; “Driving on Ghana’s roads – the glaring risks”, the over an-hour session with Adjetey will have him engage Ghanaweb’s wide range of audience on subjects including what to look out for on Ghana's roads and how to keep safe as a driver.



Road accidents are increasingly becoming a disturbing issue in Ghana and this forms part of efforts to create a dialogue and discourse to get the Road Safety conversation going and to get the attention of authorities to do the right thing.



Join in the conversation on our Facebook @TheGhanaWeb and Instagram @theghanaweb on Monday, August 30, 2021. The time is 11:30 am.







