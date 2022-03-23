Adjei-Mensah Korsah satisfied with quality of work on Savannah RCC project

Regional News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, has expressed satisfaction in the quality of work being executed at the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) office complex and others.



Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah who is on a tour of the Upper West and Savannah Regions to engage staff of various Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) as well inspect ongoing projects revealed that the RCC building at Damongo at about 85% complete.



The three (3) storey structure was awarded on 14th October 2019, and site possession took place on 11th November 2019.



The handing over should have been done in November 2020 but due to some challenges, an extension has been granted to the contractor to complete work and hand over.



The contract sum is Seventeen Million, Four Hundred and Ten Thousand, Five Hundred and Forty-Five cedis, Eighty-Three pesewas (GHc17, 410, 545.83).



“We will do whatever we can to help the contractor finish the job in time. The government has given the firm three (3) months extension to finish the job due to some challenges such as unavailability of quarry materials, among others”, the Deputy Minister assured



The Minister and his entourage also visited the Regional Police Command and a police station built along the Damongo to Mole Road at Larabanga among others where work was progressing steadily to the admiration of the team



The entourage includes the West Gonja DCE, Regional Coordinating Director, and Engineers at the RCC.