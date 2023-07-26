Adisadel College issue must be treated as a criminal offence – Educationist

General News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dr. Samuel Ziggah, an educationist, has proposed that the incident involving two Adisadel College students be treated as a criminal offence.



The headmaster of Adisadel College has issued a statement in response to the release of a disturbing video depicting a violent assault on a student on school grounds.



In the viral video, one student is seen locking the victim’s arms and slamming his face against a metal bed, causing profuse bleeding below the victim’s right eye.



The student has since been suspended, and an investigation is ongoing.



However, Dr. Ziggah believes that the suspension is insufficient and that the matter should be treated as a criminal offence.



He stated that the suspended student could do worse things and should not be allowed to go unpunished.



"The suspended student wicked. What he did was insane and criminal, and the issue must be treated as such,” he said on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline with Kwabena Agyapong.



He said the family system was broken, with indiscipline all over.



He also believes the school system and discipline in our schools have deteriorated because teachers are not allowed to discipline students, and anything they do is considered corporal punishment.



He claimed that if the incident had occurred outside the school’s walls, the student could have killed the victim.



He also advised for a psychological examination to be done to discover the parenting style that the student had experienced ”because what he did is pure wickedness”.



He admitted that there is bullying in our schools, but he has not seen this level of wickedness exhibited by the student before, ”and if the boy assaulted was my son, I would not have treated the issue as a school matter. This is a serious offence.