Adib Saani calls for efficient and technological approach for security recruitment

General News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

• Thousands of SHS and HND graduates have thronged the El Wak Sports Stadium



• There are calls for the process to be conducted technologically



• The Ghana Immigration Service has set various venues across the country



Foreign Policy and Security Analyst, Adib Saani called for a much efficient and technological approach to dealing with public recruitment processes.



The call according to him will avert the needless grueling and inhumane treatment meted to some potential recruits.



Reacting to the development in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, Adib Saani said “It’s shocking that in the 21st century, when technology has made life easier, Ghana's security services still subject prospective recruits to such needlessly grueling and inhumane treatment like we saw at the lavender Hill recently with queues stretching hundreds of meters.”



“Placement space is woefully insufficient yet, we add pain to the desperation of these young people who just want to survive,” he stressed.



“How difficult is it to get everybody to apply online? Then based on your requirements you shortlist and invite in batches for physical examination. This is no rocket science but common sense and doing so will make the process much more organized and thorough” Adib Saani lamented.



Beginning Monday October 25, 2021 thousands of Senior High School (SHS) and Higher National Diploma (HND) graduates thronged the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra to begin recruitment processes into the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).



Some of these potential recruits have had to queue for long hours to present their certified documents in order to stand the chance of being enlisted into the Ghana Immigration Service.