Adib Saani assesses security in Ghana

General News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Crimes such as murder are said to have increased slightly in the first half of this year as compared to last year.



This was revealed by Security Analyst, Adib Saani in his analysis of the performance of Ghana Police Service in 2021.



According to him, the appointment of Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as IGP in the second half of the year stabilized the crime situation in the country.



This, he attributes to an increase in police visibility through the introduction of horse patrols, improvement in the Police Canine Department and the arrest of some high profile criminals.



Mr. Saani is of the view that the IGP, Dr. Akuffo Dampare, has proven to be up to the task and is hopeful that he will continue with the same energy he started with.



”Crime was on the increase for the first half of this year compared to the first half of last year.



As at the end of the first half of 2021, there was a reported 313 murders and this is a little beyond the average we used to have. However the coming of IGP Dampare has turned tables for the better to a very large extent. We have seen him come with renewed energy and a sense of commitment to dealing with the myriad of security challenges. We have seen him go round the length and breadth of the country, down to the people to ask them what their security challenges are rather than to rely on what his officers on the ground tell him,” he noted.