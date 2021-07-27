Adhere to coronavirus safety protocols to avoid possible lockdown – Health worker

General News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunization at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Kwame Amponsa-Achiano, has advised the general public to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols to avoid a possibility of another lockdown.



Ghana in last year March experienced a three-week partial lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



Fears are rife the nation may be heading towards another lockdown in light of the recent spike in COVID-19 infections which has shot the national tally to well over 100,000 forcing President Akufo-Addo to ban post wedding and funeral receptions.



Speaking to Class News, Dr. Amponsa-Achiano said the only way to curb the spread is through strict adherence to the protocols.



He said: “Nobody wants a lockdown because lockdown in itself has its own issues, it’s not as easy as that because definitely during a lockdown some people might also lose their lives so it’s really a very difficult situation when it comes to lockdown and I believe that is why the president is urging all of us to as it were, put our shoulders to the wheel so that we all contribute our quota and make sure we don’t spread the infection.



“As long as we go by the protocol, I think that is what we should be preaching, the protocols – face masking, hand hygiene including washing of hands under running water with soap and use of hand sanitisers if you don’t have water readily available.”