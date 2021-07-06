Adhere to all Coronavirus protocols - NDC to 'March For Justice' protesters

General News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has urged all members of the party and other Ghanaians who will be demonstrating on Tuesday July 6 to adhere to all the protocols outlined to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.



A statement he issued on Monday July 5 said: "I wish to urge the organizers of tomorrow’s demonstration to ensure strict adherence by all protestors in the following precautionary guidelines; All persons should endeavor to wear face masks through out the march, that is from the converging point to the end point, social distancing at arms length between rows of protestors should be maintained.



"Protestors should endeavor to use hand sanitizers periodically in the course of the march, protestors should ways their hands at the end point.”



Meanwhile, the NDC has announced routes for Tuesday’s protest dubbed ‘March For Justice’.



Protesters have been asked to converge at the Accra Mall at 6:00am for the procession.



The party, in its letter seeking permission from the police, had indicated that the protest would follow four routes with one chapter starting from Madina, the other from the Accra business district, the third from Osu and the last from Lapaz.



But after negotiations with the Ghana Police Service’s top officer, James, Oppong-Boanuh, on Friday, July 2, NDC’s Youth Wing, under whose auspices the protest will be staged, said after converging at the Accra Mall, the protest marchers will proceed onto the Liberation Road to Opeibea House then through the Switchback Road.



From there, the single batch will use the Ako Adei Interchange to Parliament House.



The organisers are expected to present a petition to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the Jubilee House and another to Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, at Parliament House.



“We wish to assure the general public that much effort has been put into ensuring the safety of everyone who will participate in the street march,” NDC’s National Youth Organiser George Opare Addo stated in a press release on Saturday, July 3.



“All existing Covid-19 protocols will also be enforced to ensure the safety of all.”



He noted that the action has so far received goodwill and support from many Ghanaians.



“This demonstrates that the generality of Ghanaians are in support of marching against the social ills this government has visited on us as a people.”