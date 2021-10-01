Adesua Foundation, Ghana-USA begin construction of school block

Diasporian News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: dr. william harrison, contributor

Adesua Foundation Ghana led by Nana Frimpong Manso Adakabre in partnership with the Ghana - USA Traditional and Council Diaspora led by Nana Amoako Yiadom Gyata Frihankrahene of Agogo Traditional Area and his wife, Nana Abena Konadu Yiadom Gyata has started the construction of a school in Nyamebekyere a suburb of Agogo Asante Akim North. The ceremony was attended by Nana Anim Marfo the Anantahene and other Sub-Chiefs in the area.



There is no school in Nyamebekyere and students have to trek to the nearest town Brahabebome, a distance of about 10km before they could access basic education.



The items include heaps of sand, blocks, and bags of cement. The Nkosuohemaa for the area, Nana Abena Konadu Yiadom Gyata has promised to make Educational development her priority. "Education in Nyamebekyere is dear to my heart " she stated.



The new Dikro for the area Nana kakabe Amponsah used the occasion to thank these philanthropists and like Oliver Twist, asked for more support to help develop the area.



Nana Frimpong Manso Adakabre, the Adesuahene also urged the citizens to contribute their quota toward the completion of the project and promise them educational materials like exercise books, pens, mathematical sets, and other reading and learning materials, including a library.



“Our investment in the education of our children shall impact us for future generations and beyond,” he stated