You are here: HomeNews2023 01 11Article 1693595

Health News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Disclaimer

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Adequate intake of foods rich in zinc promotes fertility – Forzia Baidoo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

A nutritionist at the Tema Meridian Clinic, Forzia Baidoo A nutritionist at the Tema Meridian Clinic, Forzia Baidoo

A nutritionist at the Tema Meridian Clinic, Forzia Baidoo says the intake of foods rich in zinc is a good source of increased fertility in men and women.

Fertility is the ability to reproduce or procreate without medical assistance. According to her, 15% of men are infertile compared to 11% of women in Ghana which is a concern.

She shed light on some signs of infertility in men and women, which include low libido, erectile dysfunction, and low sperm count for men and difficulty in conceiving after twelve months for women.

She urged men and women to include foods which are rich in zinc such as; beans, oysters, eggs, nuts, pumpkin seeds, and foods rich in Vitamin B12 among others.

To increase fertility, the nutritionist advised men and women to avoid carbonated drinks and junk food.

“Adequate amounts of zinc help good menstrual flow in women,” she added.

Watch the video below:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Sportsleading sports icon

Asante Kotoko draw 1-1 with Tamale City FC on matchday 12

GPL: Asante Kotoko drop more points after drawing 1-1 with Tamale City FC

Businessleading business icon

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

We can't exempt you from debt exchange programme – Ofori-Atta to insurers

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Kennedy Agyapong and son

I once used my father's name to get out of 'trouble' but 'it didn't work' - Kennedy Agyapong Jr

Africaleading africa news icon

An Arbore woman. Photo: Wiki/Flickr

No one is brave enough to attack the Arbore people of Ethiopia, here’s why

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

If Bawumia and Kyerematen are part of this disastrous regime, what makes them special as presidents?